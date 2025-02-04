FRCS warns drug smugglers

[Photo Credit: FRCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Revenue and Custom Service officers are fully prepared to fight the war on drugs and protect the borders says Chief Executive Udit Singh.

He made the comments following the arrest of a 33-year-old man who allegedly tried to smuggle over two kilograms of methamphetamine into the country last Friday.

Singh says FRCS and its partner agencies have invested heavily in securing Fiji’s borders.

Article continues after advertisement

He says customs officers receive capacity-building opportunities locally and internationally, along with secondment opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills in border security.

Singh adds that they established a passenger intelligence and targeting unit which has led to profiling and targeting of such individuals.

Singh has issued a stern warning to criminals that they are prepared to arrest illicit drug smugglers.

Lambert Kuruvoli appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court facing two counts of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He’ll reappear at the Nadi Magistrate Court next Monday to take his plea.

He was arrested on Friday morning while disembarking from an international flight.