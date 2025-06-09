France partnership key to fighting drug trade

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament that criminal networks exploit these gaps to move illegal goods. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Transnational crimes like drug trafficking and human smuggling remain a major challenge due to limited law enforcement resources and the vastness of Fiji’s maritime borders.

He said Fiji was stepping up efforts to strengthen border controls and improve responses.

“This reality is further perpetuated with French foreign territories closer to home with us being caught up in illicit drug trade. In July this year, New Caledonia reported a record 2.5 tons of cocaine that was seized off a Panama flag vessel bound for Australia.”

Naivalurua highlighted growing cooperation with France, especially in light of a recent cocaine seizure off New Caledonia involving 2.5 tons from a Panama-flagged vessel.

He adds Fiji is working to formalize agreements with France to share expertise, resources and provide specialized training to Fiji’s Police and Counter-Narcotic Bureau.

Currently, Naivalurua points out that there is no formal cooperation, but steps are underway to secure one.









