France and Fiji partner to combat illegal fishing

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Two Fijian Defense Force officers have joined their French counterparts aboard the naval vessel D’Entrecasteaux to observe a fishery policing patrol in the coming week in the Pacific region.

French Navy Captain Eric Zundel says the key objectives of the mission, include strengthening cooperation and sharing knowledge with Pacific nations like Fiji.

He adds the joint patrol aims to enhance efforts in monitoring and combating illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, a growing issue in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s mainly illegal fishing we are looking for. So we are working closely with the Western and Central Pacific Fishery Commission to monitor fishing activity. And also we are working in support of the Forum Fishing Agency for the Pacific Island Forum. So we are sharing information, we are controlling ships in the high seas to ensure they are respecting regulations.”

Zundel adds this deployment aims to strengthen regional cooperation to protect marine resources and ensure sustainable fishing practices across the Pacific.