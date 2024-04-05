FRA to tackle drainage issues

The Fiji Roads Authority is working with key stakeholders in specific areas, councils and the provinces to address the drainage reticulation system.

However, the FRA reiterates on the importance of proper household waste disposal.

It says improper waste disposal impacts the drainage and waterways.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile the FRA says it also recognizes the attention required to facilitate urgent road infrastructure works around the country.

The FRA states that sections of the road infrastructure have been severely impacted after continuous rainfall.

The FRA says bus routes are of top priority, especially in Rural Areas which have been drastically impacted by the high intensity rainfall over the last three months.

The FRA says due to the emergency situation of accelerating restoration works on the damaged road infrastructure across the country, it will engage more contractors and resources to rapidly address this issue.

It says they want all bus routes to be restored quickly to serviceable levels.