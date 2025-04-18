Four retail outlets shut down over health violations

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Food Unit has closed four prominent retail outlets in Nausori following a two-week surveillance operation.

The closures were due to non-compliance with sanitary conditions and poor hygienic practices. Abatement notices were issued to the businesses, with one retailer now facing prosecution for breaching a closure order.

The Health Ministry says the outlets will be allowed to reopen once they fully comply with health requirements and are cleared by the Food Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 60 food premises were inspected during the operation, including retail outlets, street vendors, canteens, and wholesalers.

The Food Unit will extend its operations to Navua and Korovou in the coming weeks.

The Ministry has acknowledged the support of municipal council health officials during the inspections and is reminding all Food Business Operators issued with abatement notices to comply and improve their service delivery.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.