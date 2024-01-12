Four North facilities put on notice by DOE

The Department of Environment has issued non-compliance notices to four facilities in the Northern Division, whose operations impose an immediate threat to the environment.

This was highlighted by the Acting Director of Environment, Senimili Nakora at the roundtable discussion at Galaxy Hotel in Labasa today.

Nakora says they have recorded a variety of recurring non-compliance issues in Vanua Levu, encouraging a strengthened partnership with stakeholders.

She says the list includes exceeding the approved volume of extracting or harvesting rate, failing to submit tally records, operating without a valid Waste Disposal Permit, and failing to submit water quality test results.

Despite this; the Environment Department received 101 applications from the Northern Division, 15 for EIA and 81 for EMP in the last fiscal year.

Nakora adds a significant number of companies Fiji-wide have also been issued with non-compliance and prohibition notices, for operating and discharging waste into the environment.

The Director of Environment emphasizes the importance of the sustainable use of natural resources, as it contributes to the progress of our nation.

The objective of the dialogue is to create awareness of the three core legislative instruments administered by the Department of Environment which include the Endangered and Protected Species Act, Environment Impact Assessment and Waste and Pollution Control.