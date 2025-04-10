Four LOU's received $295,000 worth of machinery

In a significant step towards landowner empowerment and economic self-sufficiency, the iTaukei Land Trust Board handed over machinery worth $295,000 to four landowning unit groups in the Ra and Ba provinces.

Chairman and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted the importance of economic empowerment through practical investment in tools and resources

Vasu says this is why its crucial for landowners to seek financial assistance from the Ministry through the iTLTB under its Itaukei Development Fund.

There is no deposit required, and the interest rate is only 2%. This assistance is specifically available to landowners who are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula. Currently, iTaukei businesses represent only 5% of the market, and increasing this figure is essential for the economic empowerment of the community.

The four Land Owning Units that received assistance include Mataqali Nacobicibici Trust from Nasavusavu Settlement in Nalawa,Ra, Mataqali Duaira in Tavua District, Ba, Yavusa Leweisavu and Bitowai, Leweiwai of Momi Village,Nadroga

The iTaukei Development Fund reflects TLTB’s vision to drive transformation and innovation among landowners, ensuring they are not just custodians of land, but also key players in Fiji’s national development.

