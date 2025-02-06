Four injured in Laqere accident

Accident this morning in Laqere. [Photo Credit: Litia Ralimalima/ Radio Fiji One]

Four people have been taken to Valelevu Hospital following an accident at Laqere, Nasinu, this morning.

Police confirm four vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in injuries.

The injured passengers are currently being treated.

[Photo Credit: Bula FM]

The accident has caused traffic congestion for Suva-bound travellers.

Police are investigating the matter.