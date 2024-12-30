Four evac centres remain active

Distribution of food rations to families in the evacuation centres in Nadi over the weekend [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A total of four evacuation centres remain active, sheltering 63 households and 243 individuals in the Western Division.

In Nadi, there are 180 evacuees at Andrews Primary School, 35 at Saioni Church, and 14 evacuees sheltering at Korovuto Secondary School.

In Tavua, 14 evacuees are still staying at Tavua District Primary School.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office reports that food ration distribution is continuing in the evacuation centres.

It states that the National and Divisional Emergency Operations Centers are looking into the safe return of these families to their homes.

Officials are also disinfecting the schools currently being used as evacuation centres and cleaning and disinfecting flooded areas.

The Operations Centers are collaborating with line ministries and non-governmental organizations to provide necessary support to the affected people.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says all flood alerts previously in force for the Nasivi River (Tavua) and Nakauvadra River (Rakiraki) are now cancelled.

Tropical Disturbance [01f] was located about 80km northwest of Moala at 3am today and continues to move eastwards at 20km/hr away from the group.

The associated trough of low pressure with clouds and rain will continue to affect the country until later today.