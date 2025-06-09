Four CWMH surgery theatres reopen

Surgery delays at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital may soon improve.

Four of the hospital’s eight operating theatres are now back in use.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa confirmed that Operating Rooms 1 and 2, the Step-down Room and the Labour Operating Room are fully functional.

He said Operating Rooms 3 and 4 are being cleaned for reopening while the remaining four are in the final stages of refurbishment and installation under the Public Works Department.

This follows reports by FBC News this morning that only two theatres were operational, forcing doctors to prioritise emergency cases and leaving many patients waiting weeks for surgery.

Ravunawa said the Ministry was working closely with the PWD and other partners to speed up the completion of repairs and restore full surgical capacity.

He stressed that quality patient care and efficient service delivery remain key priorities, supported by public–private partnerships and continuous coordination among medical consultants.

He added that years of neglect and structural damage had caused significant setbacks but reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to upgrading hospital facilities and strengthening healthcare for all Fijians.

