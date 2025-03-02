Forum leaders pledge to address children’s struggles

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

The Pacific Islands Forum summit called for urgent action on the growing challenges facing Pacific children.

Leaders acknowledged the multifaceted problems that are increasingly impacting young people, from the effects of climate change to mental health struggles and inadequate access to quality education and healthcare.

Acting Secretary General Desna Solofa and UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch called for a concerted effort to protect and promote children’s rights.

File Photo: Acting Secretary General Desna Solofa addressing the summit

They emphasized the necessity of creating environments where children can not only survive but thrive.

The children’s summit placed particular focus on gender equality and the collective responsibility of nations to address these challenges.

Leaders across the Pacific have committed to a unified strategy to address the pressing issues young people face.



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

Among the key concerns are the direct and indirect impacts of climate change on children’s future, the rising mental health crisis, and the disparities in access to essential services particularly in remote or underserved areas.

One of the frameworks discussed during the summit was the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

This plan aims to ensure the long-term prosperity and security of the region, with a focus on safeguarding the futures of young Pacific Islanders.



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

A critical component of this strategy, according to UNICEF, is the development of robust protective systems that shield children from violence, abuse and neglect.

These systems are also crucial in ensuring that children receive the education and healthcare they need to succeed.

The summit underlined the importance of coordinated action and resource-sharing across Pacific nations to address these issues.

The leaders’ collective commitment to strengthening protective systems, improving access to services, and fostering shared resources sets the stage for a more secure and prosperous future for the next generation.

However, while commitments were made, the challenge now is to translate these promises into tangible actions.

