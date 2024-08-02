Forum leaders drive regional priorities

[Source: PIFS/ Facebook]

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa states that Forum Economic Ministers play a critical role in progressing regional economic priorities.

He adds that this includes advocating for these priorities in regional and international spaces.

Waqa says that with ongoing challenges such as climate change, there is a need to build economic, financial, and fiscal resilience.

“The vision of our leaders is anchored on the values of regional cooperation and a shared commitment to work. The recognition of the uniqueness and diversity of the Pacific, inclusivity, equity, and equality for our peoples of the Pacific.”



Waqa also highlighted the necessity of assisting regions in diversifying their economies through collective efforts.