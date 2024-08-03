Forum backs Tonga's proposal for regional finance coordination

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

The Forum Economic Ministers have considered a proposal by Tonga to establish a Public Finance Management Regional Coordination Mechanism to effectively coordinate work in the region and inform about resource mobilization.

PIFS Secretary General Baron Waqa says Forum Economic Ministers have endorsed the next steps to progress the development of the Mechanism to provide oversight on this development.

Waqa states that it will serve as a primary technical advisory body, where all existing and proposed mechanisms will also be reviewed to ensure alignment with current needs.

“The finance facilities to support island nations with regards to climate change, resilience activities in their islands, those are well debated in the meetings over the last two days. And we’re happy that we’ve come to the end of today’s meeting with a consensus on all of these issues.”



Waqa adds that through Peer-to-Peer Cooperation and other regional work streams, they aim to ensure coherence and avoid duplication.



He also reaffirms the importance of better alignment of existing and proposed mechanisms.