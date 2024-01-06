Former rugby player appears in court

Former Fijian rugby player Nemani Naqusa

Former Fijian rugby player Nemani Naqusa appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday, facing charges of criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

The 35-year-old allegedly trespassed on a property in Nasese while under the influence of alcohol and threatened the homeowner with physical harm earlier this week.

Naqusa has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on February 20th to take his plea.