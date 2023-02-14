Former PM and AG questioned for alleged abuse of office

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum (left), former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum are both being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecution Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the two are being questioned for allegations of abuse of office.

He says this is in relation to a separate report lodged earlier.

More information is expected to be released later.