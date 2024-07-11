Surge in agricultural exports

The export value of fresh and chilled agricultural produce increased by 27.1% in the 1st quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

According to the 2024 1st Quarter Agriculture Trade Statistics, this accounts for $38.2 million in revenue.

This also marks the highest value earned in the last 5 years.

The import value of fresh and chilled agricultural produce decreased by 7.6% compared to the 1st quarter of 2023.

The Agriculture Ministry expresses optimism in further boosting exports to enhance the growth and profitability of the agriculture sector.