FNU teams up with China for language hub

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji National University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shanghai Normal University to strengthen educational ties and cultural exchanges.

The agreement focuses on establishing a Confucius Institute at FNU’s Natabua Campus to enhance Chinese language and cultural programs.

FNU’s Dean of Humanities, Professor Mesake Dakuidreketi, said the MoU was a key step in advancing educational opportunities and fostering intercultural understanding.

Article continues after advertisement

Vice President of Shanghai Normal University Professor Jiang Mingjun states that FNU is their only partner in Fiji and expressed hopes to expand the collaboration into teacher training and joint research.

This collaboration is expected to provide students with broader learning opportunities, promote cross-cultural knowledge, and strengthen long-term academic cooperation between the institutions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.