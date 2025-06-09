FNU and GCC to shape a new generation of traditional leaders

[Source: Fiji National University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba / Facebook]

Chiefs are set to undergo a strict schedule under the new Diploma in Vanua Leadership program introduced at the Fiji National University.

The Great Council of Chiefs has begun its collaboration with FNU on a new initiative to incorporate traditional leadership values with modern practices.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Friday, GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula commended FNU for developing a program that he says will have a significant impact on Fiji.

Under the new Diploma in Vanua Leadership, selected participants will undertake courses including essential skills in governance, conflict resolution, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

Ratu Viliame also noted that a strict schedule will be introduced to promote self-discipline, such as waking up as early as 5 am, adding that a leader must first lead themselves before taking the helm of leadership.

FNU acting Vice Chancellor Professor Nii-K Plange highlighted that amid rising social issues, there is a growing need for competent leaders who are grounded in traditional knowledge but also capable of addressing modern challenges.

He reassured the university’s commitment to strengthening the Vanua Leadership program as it has the potential to bring about positive change.

