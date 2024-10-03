FMF Diwali Mela set to shine in Labasa

Labasa is gearing up for an exciting cultural celebration as it will grandly host the FMF Diwali Mela.

Radio Fiji Two Senior Producer and Breakfast Show host Praneel Chand says the event promises to be a highlight for the community.

He adds FMF Diwali Mela will also feature a variety of musical programs to entertain and educate attendees.

“Many things to learn from there like we will have a child artist, a 14-year-old young artist and there will be two other popular artists who are well known in Fiji and overseas.”

The three-day event will be from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar Complex in Labasa.