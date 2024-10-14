FMF Diwali Mela postponed

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Diwali Mela has been postponed to a later date due to heavy rain advisory

The decision was made following Nadi Meteorological Services forecast of heavy rain advisory.

The Nadi weather office says the whole of Fiji group will be affected by heavy rain due to a trough approaching on Wednesday.

FBC’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM were hosting a Diwali Mela from the 17th to 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.