Flour prices up by 4%

If you planning to bake this festive season, you will have to fork out more for flour from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) says the prices of flour increases by four percent.

It says this decision follows FCCC’s review of wheat prices for the second quarter of 2023, revealing rising costs in production.

FCCC says as Fiji imports wheat, local prices are influenced by the global wheat market and FCCC regularly monitors international wheat prices through the published prices from Viterra Australia Pty Ltd1 as part of its determination.

CCC’s independent assessments resulted in an average increase in flour and sharp price by four percent attributed by the increase in milling and production costs and the continued strengthened of the USD currency.