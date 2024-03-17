Flood waters receding in Ba

[Source: ba Town Council/Facebook]

Ba Town Council’s Special Administrators Chair, Moshim Khan says flood waters are slowly receding in many parts.

Khan says the rain has also eased in Ba.

He says they can see little bit of movement in town, but the Police Officers are on high alert.

“Some business houses they have started cleaning their shops. The market area is still under water. The town end of Ba is also under water at the moment.”

Khan says the flooding has mostly damaged roads in parts of Ba but they will be able to do a better assessment when flood waters recede fully.

He is urging all ratepayers to adhere to all weather advisories and boil drinking water to avoid any disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile parts of Rakiraki Town continue to be submerged in floodwaters at this hour.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office is pleading with the general public to limit any unnecessary travel into flooded areas for their safety.

Motorists are also urged to stay away and refrain from driving into flooded roads, crossings and walkways.

As at 3pm, water level in Ba FSC is 4.77m which is above warning level and decreasing.

In Rakiraki Town it is 3.80m above warning level and decreasing, while in Nadi Town it is 5.1m above warning level and decreasing.

Flood water level at Nadi Town Backroad Bridge is 9.2m above warning level and decreasing.