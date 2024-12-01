Flood recovery in Nadi

Businesses in Nadi are working to recover following yesterday’s flooding with varying levels of impact reported across the town.

Some businesses have reported significant losses citing extensive damage to their premises and stock.

Others experienced only minor setbacks and have already begun cleanup efforts to resume operations.

Article continues after advertisement

Normalcy has returned to the town with many stores reopening their doors to the public.

However, challenges remain for some business owners.

The Travel Dream Seafood Restaurant on Market Road reported additional damage caused by vehicles driving through floodwaters.

The force of the water pushed more floodwater into the restaurant and damaged its doors.

Restaurant Manager Kalyaani Devi explained that floodwaters in the street rose to about three feet.

Despite preparing for the worst by moving stock to higher tables, the surge caused by passing vehicles damaged some of the elevated stock.

At Nadi Rare Automotive Pte Ltd, located near the town center, staff managed to move some items to higher ground before the flooding intensified.

However, the rapid influx of water prevented them from securing all their inventory resulting in unavoidable losses.

While the situation in Nadi has stabilized and businesses are gradually resuming operations, a heavy rain warning remains in effect.

Authorities are urging the public to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the weather may worsen.