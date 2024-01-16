Flash flooding hits Central Division

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The public and motorists are advised to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads, crossings, bridges, and walkways.

The National Disaster Management Office has reported flash flooding in some areas in the Central Division following heavy rainfall overnight.

Water levels are continuing to rise in the Waidina, Wainibuka, and the Waimanu Rivers.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and adhere to advisories.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over the group.



[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The weather office says associated cloud and rain will continue to affect the eastern and northern parts of the country for the next few days.