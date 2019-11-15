An active trough of low pressure lies over Fiji and is gradually moving eastwards.

The Fiji Metrological Service says associated rain and cloud band continues to affect the group and is expected to gradually clear from the west later tonight.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small creeks and rivers along Nakorotiki, Cogea, Kilaka, Dawara, Naviavia, to Navutu in Vanua Levu, Naboutini flat, Vunaniu flat, Korovisilou, Lami to Suva, Nausori, Naqali, Korovou to Rakiraki in Viti levu.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Fiji.