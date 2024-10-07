Five juveniles charged for non-sexual violence

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution has released data of non-sexual violence offences for the month of September where 38 people were charged with a total of 42 counts.

The DPP notes that there were 22 victims and out of 38 accused persons, five were juveniles. There were two incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

The DPP states that there was one count each for murder, manslaughter arising from breach of duty, and five counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary and ten counts of theft.

Article continues after advertisement

There were also three counts of receiving stolen properties, while there was one count each for act with intent to cause grievous harm, grievous harm, breach of bail conditions and breach of suspended sentence.

For unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs there were four counts and for unlawful possession of illicit drugs there were three counts.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 59-year-old grandmother. The accused person allegedly struck the victim with a cane knife which resulted in her death.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty. The accused persons are charged for neglecting to take their 1-year 6- month-old sick daughter to a medical facility which resulted in her death.

Cash and assorted items were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary offences which consisted of house and shop break-ins, garage break-ins, and day and night street muggings.

There was one incident where a 16-year-old boy with a 19-year-old man were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The accused persons allegedly broke into a 76-year-old woman’s house and stole a television set, housing appliances, FJD $500 and AUD $250.

In another incident, three 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated burglary, theft and receiving stolen properties. The juveniles allegedly broke into a school premise and stole five laptops and one sound system speaker.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The accused persons allegedly broke into a 46-year-old man’s house and stole a laptop, a chainsaw and a mobile phone.

There was one incident where a 67-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs. The accused person allegedly cultivated 370 plants of cannabis sativa and was found in possession of 6,268.6 grams of cannabis sativa.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of 483 plants of cannabis sativa while in another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of 58 plants of cannabis sativa and unlawful possession of 22,540.9 grams of cannabis sativa.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were charged with unlawful cultivation of 720 plants of cannabis sativa.

One case was withdrawn after a discontinuance or a Nolle Prosequi was filed due to insufficient evidence.