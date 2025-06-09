Fishery products get greenlight for EU duty-free export

Source: Fiji Government

The European Union has officially activated the Global Sourcing derogation, allowing processed fishery products from Fiji to receive preferential access under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

This decision follows a request from the Fijian government and allows Fiji to source raw fish from a wider range of foreign vessels.

Effective July 31st, processed fishery products manufactured in Fiji from non-originating raw materials landed in Fijian ports will be considered originating products under the IEPA.

This means these value-added products can now be exported to the EU duty-free.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says this development expands Fiji’s export opportunities.

Kamikamica says this is also expected to benefit local processors, and will create jobs and drive growth in the fisheries and manufacturing sectors.

He adds that the government is committed to creating a trade environment that benefits the people and positions Fiji as a competitive player in global trade.

