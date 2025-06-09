First card payment system for taxis launched

[Photo: Supplied]

Westpac Fiji, in partnership with Mastercard, has introduced Fiji’s first-ever card payment solution for taxis, a major step toward a more cashless and inclusive economy.

The new system, launched with 22 taxis at Nadi and Nausori airports, allows passengers to pay fares using any major credit or debit card. It’s designed to make payments faster, safer, and more convenient for both drivers and passengers.

Westpac Fiji’s Head of Global Transaction Solutions, Yvonne Breckterfield, says taxi operators have welcomed the change.

“Drivers see the shift to digital payments as a safer option and one that better meets the needs of today’s travellers, many of whom no longer carry cash,”

Nadi Airport Taxi driver Faraaz Mustapha says the rollout came just in time for the busy travel period, helping streamline operations and attract more customers.

Mastercard’s Country Manager for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Ruth Riviere, says the initiative marks a milestone in expanding digital payments across the Pacific.

The partnership between Westpac and Mastercard aims to modernise Fiji’s payment system, empower local businesses, and improve customer experiences through secure, contactless technology.

