Firefighter dedicates award to grieving colleagues

Best All-Rounder winner of the National Fire Authority recruits, Seremaia Senibola, has dedicated his award to two of his colleagues who lost their parents while they were in training.

Aside from dedicating the award to his family, who he says have supported his journey, Senibola also sympathized with his fellow firefighters whose parents are no longer around to witness their son’s achievements.

Senibola says he is impressed with the dedication shown by his colleagues who endured personal losses during the 18-week training camp.

“I want to thank them for completing this process. They have been with us throughout the 18 weeks of training, and I want to dedicate this award to their parents. I know they are watching from heaven, and I believe they are pleased because their sons have succeeded in this recruitment process.”

Senibola’s award recognizes excellence across all areas of training.

He says being away from family was tough, but successfully completing the training is a relief, and perseverance is key to being rewarded.

He adds that his family has been his motivation and encourages anyone aspiring to be a firefighter to never lose hope.

The 90 new recruits are expected to be assigned to their stations in the coming days.