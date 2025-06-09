Teen dies in tragic fire on eve of Diwali

[Photo Credit: JalPal's Live Streaming Video & Photography 9090-194]

A tragic fire in Wainibokasi, Nausori, has claimed the life of a teenager early this morning just a day before Diwali celebrations.

The blaze, which broke out in the family’s home, has cast a shadow of grief over what was meant to be a time of joy and festivity.

A family friend confirmed the heartbreaking incident, saying the tragedy has left the family devastated and unable to celebrate Diwali.

Article continues after advertisement

Details of the fire remain unclear at this stage, and police are yet to release an official statement as investigations continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.