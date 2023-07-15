Separate fire incidents destroy homes

[File Photo]

Three homes were destroyed in two separate fire incidents yesterday.

The first case was reported in Qauia Settlement in Lami, where two homes belonging to a 51-year-old man were completely destroyed.

According to Police, the fire is believed to have started from a lit candle.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second case, a home belonging to a 65-year-old businessman was completely destroyed in a fire in Raviravi, Ba last night.

The home was being occupied by a 57-year-old farmer which was vacant during the time of the incident.

Police and the National Fire Authority are carrying out a joint investigation to determine the cause of fire.