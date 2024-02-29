Police to investigate potential negligence in fatal fire

[Source: Supplied]

The Police Force has confirmed an investigation into potential negligence following a fatal fire in Vunikoka, Seaqaqa, which tragically claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Monday.

Divisional Police Commander North, SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka, says a post-mortem examination will be conducted today.

He confirms that investigators will be looking into the element of negligence as they await an official report from the National Fire Authority.

According to the NFA, initial reports suggest that two children, aged two and three, were alone inside the house when the fire broke out.

It is believed their parents had gone to the hospital.



The NFA states that while the three-year-old managed to escape unharmed, the two-year-old was unfortunately trapped inside.