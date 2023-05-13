Fire leaves three families homeless

Three families have lost their homes in separate fires yesterday.

Joint investigations with the National Fire Authority continue into these fire incidents.

The first incident was reported in the Northern Division in Nabekavu, Labasa where the home of a 59-year-old farmer was completely destroyed in a fire.

The second incident was reported at the Naulukaroa Settlement in Valelevu yesterday.

The two-bedroom home belonging to a 54-year-old woman was completely destroyed in a fire that is believed to have started from the kitchen.

The third incident occurred at Kalabu Village, Nasinu last night where a three bedroom home was completely destroyed in a fire that is believed to have started following a dispute between a couple.

As a result both victims sustained burns, while their three children and a grandchild sustained injuries whilst trying to get to safety.

The man remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital while the rest of his family were treated and discharged.