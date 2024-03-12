Damage from fire incidents exceeds $2 million

Fiji has been grappling with fire incidents, as in the past two months, damages have exceeded two million dollars, with 29 cases reported.

However, the National Fire Authority recorded 22 incidents causing $907,000 worth of damages in the same period last year.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane highlights concerns regarding residential fires, with 28 cases recorded this year, while only one was recorded for commercial fires.

Sowane says close to 33 percent of fires are caused by electrical defaults.

“Some of the electrical appliances that are being sold in Fiji and also some of the electrical components, I would say, are not up to the standard that is required. For NFA, we only approve Australia and New Zealand standards.”

Sowane highlights the importance of efficient fire management strategies to safeguard lives, property, and the overall well-being of the community.