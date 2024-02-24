Fire leaves tenants homeless

[File Photo]

Two friends are homeless after the flat they were renting in Samabula was engulfed in a fire yesterday.

The fire started around 4 pm, just a few minutes after one of the tenants arrived home from work.

Jiuta Volavola says that when he first noticed the blaze, he initially thought that their landlord was burning rubbish.

Article continues after advertisement

Volavola says he immediately called the National Fire Authority.

He says they tried to contain the blaze, but it was too late.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.