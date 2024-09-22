Film industry reforms underway

The government is implementing reforms to address barriers hindering the film industry’s participation in the economy.

In 2022, 66 productions were filmed in Fiji, creating 826 jobs and generating $113.83 million in new economic activity, with local expenditures totaling $40.6 million.

Fiji has also been the host for numerous seasons of the award-winning TV show US Survivor and other Survivor series over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

The National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 emphasize the need to streamline processes by reviewing the regulatory framework and incentives in place.

To better evaluate the impact of the audio-visual industry in Fiji, the government, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, commissioned an economic study.

This study aims to assess the multiplier effects on the economy, employment, and development while recommending necessary incentives to support the growth of the AV industry.