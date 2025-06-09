Film Fiji anticipates competition to grow

Film Fiji is anticipating tough competition in the global film industry.

Chief Executive Jone Robertson says this remains their biggest challenge, as other international locations are now offering significantly more attractive incentives for film productions.

Robertson believes many film commissions around the world have increased their incentive packages in response to the pandemic, prompting producers to shift towards these more cost-effective destinations.

“Fiji has a cap of $4 million per production, some countries have no cap so if a production spent $100 million in that particular country it could claim not 20 percent but 30 or 40 percent and there is no cap for that budget.”

Robertson has also hinted at the need for Fiji to consider potential readjustments, as global uncertainties and market pressures continue to rise.

“With cost of things going up that also becomes another factor as well. If incentives remain the same it does not make it financially beneficial for international production to come to Fiji. They will either go to Thailand, which has a 30 percent rebate with no cap.”

Meanwhile, Fiji has managed to maintain strong relationships with a number of international productions including US Survivor, which has been filming in the country for over a decade, and Love Island USA, now filming its third season locally.

