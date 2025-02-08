Fiji's sugar exports to UK decline

[ FilePhoto ]

The future of Fiji’s sugar exports to the United Kingdom remains uncertain, as exports to the UK market have declined noticeably in recent years.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, Dr. Brian Jones, highlights the long-standing trade relationship between Fiji and the UK, which has historically revolved around sugar since colonial times.

He adds that the UK is now increasingly sourcing sugar from larger producers like Brazil, which can grow and manufacture it at a significantly lower cost, reducing Fiji’s competitiveness in the market.

Dr. Jones says that with the trade of raw products continuing on a downward trend, the question arises: will Fiji be able to meet the demand for sugar byproducts sought by the British.

“Sugar can also be turned into more valuable products, like rum, whisky, and liquors, which can then be marketed to tourists and provide another source of income. It can also be converted into ethanol, which can be used for generating electricity or as fuel for cars.”

He adds that for Fiji’s sugar industry to thrive, it must embrace greater efficiency and focus on producing specialized, high-value products rather than competing with larger, more cost-effective producers.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, acknowledges that supply chain challenges continue to hamper production.

“So, the amount of sugar that we are exporting is not sufficient because, previously, we used to export up to 300,000 tons of sugar to the UK. And because of the decrease in sugar production and the same in supply to the mills, we have not been able to meet their expectations. But from our point of view, they are still our sugar buyers, the UK.”

He adds that, in an effort to revive sugar production, the ministry is offering incentives to farmers to encourage them to return and replant, resulting in a slight growth in production.