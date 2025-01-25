Fiji’s strength lies in its multicultural fabric says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, highlights the deeper significance of the Chinese New Year during the Folklife Festival in Nausori today.

Describing the celebration as more than a cultural tradition, he emphasizes its timeless values of home, harmony, health, and hope-principles that transcend borders and resonate universally.

The Deputy Prime Minister recognizes the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, as a global celebration bringing together people from diverse backgrounds.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we stand here today, we are reminded of the multicultural fabric that binds us together as Fijians, where diversity is not only respected but cherished. Events like this allow us to learn from each other, embrace our differences, and build stronger bonds of friendship and mutual respect.”

Professor Prasad also acknowledges the significant contributions of Fiji’s Chinese community, from the early settlers in the 19th century, Chinese migrants brought with them an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong work ethic, and a desire to contribute to the growth of Fiji and have played an essential role in developing business, advancing agriculture, and establishing new industries.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jiang, shares insights into the symbolism of this year, the Year of the Snake, which represents agility, wisdom, and vitality in Chinese culture.

“It will further convey the concept of Chinese civilization of harmony, content, and peace, and disseminate the common values of humanity, such as family harmony, social inclusiveness, and a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.”

The celebration in Nausori signifies the importance of cultural exchange, community unity, and the shared contributions that have enriched Fiji’s history and society.