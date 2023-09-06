Fiji's masterplan in its 5th phase

The focus on planning and shaping Fiji’s future under Fiji’s masterplan is currently in its fifth phase.

Masterplan is the tool for building resilience, sustainability, and prosperity for Fiji in the coming years by providing development assistance for towns and cities.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa, while officiating at the stakeholders workshop, says that the main focus is currently on the concept masterplan for the greater Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka area.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji, with its diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and incredible potential, deserves nothing less than a meticulously thought-out strategy to nurture its growth. The Concept plan for the Greater Suva Area, Nadi, and Lautoka is not just an abstract idea. It is a concrete vision of what our cities and regions can become—thriving, resilient, and inclusive hubs of economic activity and community life.”

Nalumisa says that the ministry acknowledges the commitment shown and hopes outcomes can be achieved following the workshop.

The government and Singapore Cooperation Enterprises are currently presenting the masterplan that was first initiated in 2019 to its valued stakeholders.