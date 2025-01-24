Fiji's economic growth promises

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has expressed optimism about the economy, stating that it looks very promising.

Kamikamica says that this year’s investment pipeline remains strong, with around $6 billion in projects lined up.

He adds that this reflects continued investor confidence, with investments across various sectors expected to create jobs, drive long-term growth, and strengthen the country’s economic outlook.

Kamikamica says local investors are making significant investments, and the government needs to simplify business processes to support them.

“There’s a lot of optimism about where the economy is headed in terms of opportunities. I have to say there’s been significant support from the local investor community. They are investing quite heavily. I just saw the figures for Labasa on the ground at the moment. There’s almost $40 million worth of investment happening in Labasa as we speak. These are all very exciting developments.”

He adds that the government is pushing for green energy to boost sustainability, with plans to expand solar power.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says remittances have boosted consumption, and investment lending has increased by about 25%.

He adds that their main goal is to prioritize finances, tax policies, and economic strategies to ensure long-term sustainability.