Fiji’s cancer fundraiser launched

Despite the challenging economic environment due to COVID-19, the organisers of the biggest cancer fundraising event have decided to carry on with the campaign.

The Bushells Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea initiative which began in 2006 has helped save thousands of lives and facilitated the much-needed patient care support for both cancer survivors and patients undergoing treatment.

Organized by the Fiji Cancer Society in partnership with the Motibhai Group, the initiative was officially launched in Suva yesterday.

Cancer Society chief executive Belinda Chan says the aspiration which drives the society is the simple vision of the nation being free from cancer.

Chan says the Society uses this vision to inspire themselves, their patients, partners, survivors, families, and communities into being proactive in combating cancer from all angles.