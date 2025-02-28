Fijians urged to register births and deaths promptly

The government’s Births and Deaths registration drive has revealed cases of people in remote areas living for years without official identity documents.

This has prompted the Ministry of Justice to urge Fijians to register births and deaths on time, stressing the importance of proper documentation for identity verification.

Speaking in the Ra District, Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu emphasized that birth certificates are the ultimate proof of identity, essential for accessing services and completing applications.

“Without a birth certificate, individuals may struggle to access essential services such as social welfare, education, healthcare, and even the right to vote. Recognizing these challenges, the coalition government has worked in recent years to increase registration efforts, particularly in rural and maritime communities. As a result, a growing number of Fijians now possess birth certificates.”

Niudamu says the government is working to ensure every Fijian obtains official recognition, addressing long-standing gaps in birth and death registrations.

He adds that beyond issuing certificates, the government must also safeguard the national identity system by preventing fraudulent registrations and identity theft.

To register a birth, individuals must have a next of kin to serve as an informant and provide a Notification of Birth, which can be issued by the hospital or health center where the person was born. In addition, they must present a passport-sized photo, another form of identification, and a declaration signed in the presence of a Justice of the Peace.

The Births, Deaths, and Marriages Office will then verify the details before finalizing the registration process.

Niudamu also urged families to report unregistered deaths and encouraged communities to request consultations or awareness sessions if needed.

The Ministry’s ongoing efforts seek to ensure that every Fijian is registered and able to access their fundamental rights and services.

