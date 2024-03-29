Fijians urged to exercise caution

Labasa town

Divisional Police Commander SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka has emphasized the need for extra caution as the annual Easter youth camps commence and families gather.

He is urging Fijians to prioritize safety and consideration for others, particularly in nightlife areas.

Business owners have received advice to secure their properties with police conducting regular patrols and checks.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is something that we need to work on, and I know from past experiences that they are also on par with that in looking after their property, and after the completion of this Easter weekend, everyone will enjoy it, and we will continue to have that successful 2024.”



Divisional Police Commander SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka

SSP Baledrokadroka also highlighted a recent fatal road accident in Savusavu, highlighting the importance of road safety amidst current weather conditions.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to adhere strictly to road regulations.

Police presence will be heightened across roads and communities around the country to ensure protection and safety for all.