Fijians to get bus fare relief

All Fijians will pay less for bus travel from August under a new government subsidy announced in the 2025–2026 National Budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says a 10 percent bus fare subsidy will be provided from August 2025 to July 2026 at a cost of around $10 million.

This means passengers will pay 10 percent less, while bus companies will continue to receive the full regulated fare as government will cover the difference.

“Apart from providing relief to our people, this will also encourage more people to use public transport.”

Students will continue to benefit from free travel to school with blue cards, while the 50 percent travel subsidy for other students remains.

The budget for the overall student transport assistance has been increased to $50 million.

In addition, the $200 Back-to-School Assistance will continue in January 2026, with a total allocation of $40 million.

Professor Prasad says this will bring the total spending under the signature policy to over $170 million.

The initiatives are part of the coalition government’s ongoing focus on providing relief for families and ensuring better access to education.

