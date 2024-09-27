Fijians to benefit from new Flood Warning Systems

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

Over 171,600 Fijians in the Rewa Delta, Naitasiri, and parts of Tailevu will now benefit from 17 newly installed Flood Early Warning Systems.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, stated that having witnessed the real impacts of climate change, they are launching flood early warning systems in the Central Division.

Ditoka adds that this network of rainfall stations, water level stations, and warning posts will improve Fiji’s flood prediction and evacuation efforts, minimizing the impact of natural disasters.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is also expected to announce next month the 2024-2025 tropical cyclone season outlook and forecast the number of cyclones expected to affect the region and Fiji.

This project has been implemented by the Government of Korea through the National Disaster Risk Management Institute and the National Disaster Management Office.