Fijians are to be cautious of their health.

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be cautious about their health.

This follows through after a donation was made to the Ministry from an American nonprofit on Saturday.

In an Interview, Assistant Health and Medical Services Minister Penioni Ravunawa highlights that it is the MoH’s mission to ensure that every Fijian is cautious about their health.

“Our mission at the Ministry of Health is for every individual to take care of their health, you will decide what you eat, what you drink and what you put on – we will not dictate it for you.”

He says that there are services available that is offered by the Ministry to ensure healthy living in the country.

“And there are services that are available through our primary healthcare approach where we educate school children, we educate mothers club, we educate villages and settlements and community, they even have their zone nurses that are going into communities to talk about healthy habits.”

Acknowledging donations made to the MoH, Ravunawa reaffirms the Ministry of Health’s on going commitment to enhancing health service in the country.

