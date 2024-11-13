Fijian women part of COP29 presidency security team

Sisilia Lovodua and Meliki Lisi

Two Fijian women are currently part of the top United Nations Security and Safety Services team at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

They are among three Fijian nationals serving under the UN security banner at this year’s climate discussions.

Sisilia Lovodua and Meliki Lisi are the only women providing safety and security services to the COP29 presidency office and the office of the Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

The FBC News team caught up with Lovodua and Lisi in a busy corridor at COP29 after exchanging a “Bula” greeting from a distance.

Both women bring a wealth of experience to the COP29 security services, having served as police officers in Fiji before joining the UN.

They are now based in Austria and New York, respectively.

Lovodua, who joined the UN 20 years ago, has attended seven COP meetings.

With 10 years of UN service, Lisi is attending her second COP.

COP29 is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, and will conclude on November 24.