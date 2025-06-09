Fijian national held at Nadi Airport over FICAC flag

Reports have surfaced that Fijian national, Charlie Charters, is being held at immigration at Nadi International Airport due to a FICAC flag on his file.

Charters, 57, a sports marketing expert with dual Fiji and UK citizenship, arrived on Sunday to renew his Fiji passport. He is scheduled to fly to Sydney tonight on flight FJ915.

Charters has written extensively about alleged connections between FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council, relying on publicly available documents and whistleblower testimony.

Efforts are ongoing to obtain comments from both FICAC and the Immigration Department.

Stay with FBC News for further developments.

