Fijian brands shine at Auckland Food Show 2024

Six local companies are set to showcase their products at the Auckland Food Show in New Zealand this week.

Aztec Farms, Bula Coffee, FMF Foods Ltd, Down to Earth, Ranadi Plantation, and Panpac Distributors are among the self-funded participants, eager to forge new partnerships and expand their market presence during the four day Auckland Food Show which commenced this morning.

Panpac Distributors, the sixth company, which is already based in New Zealand will also be participating at the show.

Investment Fiji, with the support of Fiji Trade Commission in Australia and New Zealand has provided the opportunity to these six companies to promote their products at the Fiji Booth.

The Auckland Food Show which is the largest food and beverage trade show in the Southern Hemisphere, presents an opportunity for Fijian businesses to market their products to an audience of buyers, distributors, and retailers.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the event is an ideal platform to target key buyers and distributors.

Chetty says they aim to assist and guide these SMEs to become export-ready and meet international standards.

Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission to Australia & New Zealand, Daniel Stow, expressed enthusiasm about Fiji’s participation at the event.